German Chancellor to Visit Argentina, Chile, Brazil in Late January - Govt. Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will on January 28 go on visit to three South American countries: Argentina, Chile and Brazil, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.

"The trip will start on Saturday and will pass through three Latin American countries - Argentina, Chile and Brazil," the spokesman said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, the chancellor will be accompanied by a business delegation of 14 people. He did not specify which sectors of the economy the delegation members represent.