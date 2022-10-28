UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Visit China On November 4 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

German Chancellor to Visit China on November 4 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to China on November 4 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany will pay an official visit to China on November 4," Wang said in an announcement.

Scholz will be among the first foreign leaders to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his reelection for a third term. This will also be the first state visit of an EU leader to China since the outbreak of COVID-19.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday that the chancellor's visit to China would be one day long. He also said that Scholz and Xi would meet again at the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November.

