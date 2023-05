German Chancellor to Visit Estonia, Meet With Leaders of Baltic Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a working visit to Estonia during which he will hold a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

In addition, Scholz is expected to participate in a quadripartite meeting with Kallas, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

The parties will discuss issues of foreign and security policy, as well as the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July.