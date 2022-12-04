UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Visit India In Q1 Of 2023 - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 10:20 PM

German Chancellor to Visit India in Q1 of 2023 - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to visit India in the first quarter of next year, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

"Engaging closely with the Indian G20 presidency is dear to our heart. The Chancellor is planning to come in the first quarter of 2023," Baerbock told Indian newspaper The Hindu, ahead of her visit to India's capital.

Baerbock will pay an official visit to New Delhi from December 5-6 to hold talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The ministers will discuss bilateral, as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold it until November 30, 2023, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place over the next year. The main event during the Indian presidency, the G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10, 2023.

During India's tenure, a number of meetings on the fight against terrorism and reforms of the multilateral approach to global challenges is expected to take place, with Jaishankar presiding over the events.

