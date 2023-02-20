German Chancellor to Visit India on February 25-26 - Indian Foreign Ministry

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to pay a state visit to India on February 25-26 to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry of India reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to pay a state visit to India on February 25-26 to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry of India reported on Monday.

"The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, will pay a State visit to India on 25-26 February 2023. Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on 25 February 2023 and will proceed to Bengaluru on 26 February 2023," the statement read.

This visit will be Scholz's first visit to India since he took office as Germany's head of government..

"Prime Minister and Chancellor will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

The two Leaders will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Chancellor Scholz will also call on the President Smt. Droupadi Murmu," the statement announces.

The statement also indicates that the two sides are going to discuss sustainable development as well as security, economic, science and technology cooperation.

Germany and India closely cooperate on multilateral and international platforms, including regarding reform of the UN Security Council, according to the Indian foreign ministry. The two countries are among the most active advocates of the expansion of the UNSC's membership.