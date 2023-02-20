UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Visit India On February 25-26 - Indian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 09:04 PM

German Chancellor to Visit India on February 25-26 - Indian Foreign Ministry

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to pay a state visit to India on February 25-26 to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry of India reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to pay a state visit to India on February 25-26 to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry of India reported on Monday.

"The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, will pay a State visit to India on 25-26 February 2023. Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on 25 February 2023 and will proceed to Bengaluru on 26 February 2023," the statement read.

This visit will be Scholz's first visit to India since he took office as Germany's head of government..

"Prime Minister and Chancellor will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

The two Leaders will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Chancellor Scholz will also call on the President Smt. Droupadi Murmu," the statement announces.

The statement also indicates that the two sides are going to discuss sustainable development as well as security, economic, science and technology cooperation.

Germany and India closely cooperate on multilateral and international platforms, including regarding reform of the UN Security Council, according to the Indian foreign ministry. The two countries are among the most active advocates of the expansion of the UNSC's membership.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology United Nations Business German Visit Germany New Delhi February Government

Recent Stories

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social me ..

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

5 minutes ago
 Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; ..

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

9 minutes ago
 AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDE ..

AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

9 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of R ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Republic of Korea

9 minutes ago
 ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

10 minutes ago
 Speakers stress improving industry-academia relati ..

Speakers stress improving industry-academia relations

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.