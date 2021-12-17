UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor To Visit Italy On December 20 - Government Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Italy on December 20 in his first visit since assuming office, Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"Monday, December 20, the Federal chancellor will pay his first visit to Italy at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi," Hebestreit said in a briefing, adding that a press conference of the leaders is envisaged.

Scholz was appointed German chancellor on December 8. He made his first foreign visits to Paris and Brussels, which he visited on the same day. On Monday Scholz visited Warsaw.

