German Chancellor To Visit Japan Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will fly to Tokyo late next week for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Japan from April 27-29 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida," Christiane Hoffmann said.

The chancellor will land in the Japanese capital on Thursday, April 28. He will speak at an event marking 60 years of Tokyo's German Chamber of Commerce and Industry before meeting with Kishida for talks.

