German Chancellor's Approval Rating Decreased By 24% In 2022 - Poll

German Chancellor's Approval Rating Decreased by 24% in 2022 - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The confidence rating of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell by 24 percentage points over the year and reached 33%, a poll conducted by the market and opinion research institute Forsa said on Tuesday.

The Federal government lost 22 percentage points in a year, the poll said.

The approval rating of the German parliament, Bundestag, also fell by 13 percentage points to 37%, while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's rating lost 12 percentage points and reached 63%, the poll showed.

The rating of confidence in the European Union fell by 7 percentage points.

The poll was conducted from December 15-22 and surveyed 4,003 people.

