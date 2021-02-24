German Charged With Membership of Syrian Terror Group

A German has been charged with membership of a foreign terrorist organization fighting in Syria and illegal possession of firearms, the federal prosecutor's office said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A German has been charged with membership of a foreign terrorist organization fighting in Syria and illegal possession of firearms, the Federal prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The man, a German national identified only as Samoil D., appeared in a Dusseldorf court on February 16, more than six months after his arrest.

The suspect stands accused of having fought Syrian government troops in western Latakia province alongside Junud al-Sham militants.

He is believed to have been radicalized in Germany. He traveled to Syria in July 2013 to help rebels create a state governed by strict Islamic laws. He was given an AK-47 rifle and spent several weeks at a training camp.

He left for Germany in September 2013, after running errands for the group and briefly serving as a watchman and then as a unit commander. He also helped make propaganda videos aimed at recruiting fighters in Germany.