German Charite Hospital Cancels Non-Urgent Surgeries Due to Staff Shortages

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Germany's Charite hospital has halted all elective non-urgent surgeries until at least the end of the year due to staff shortages, its spokesman Markus Heggen said on Wednesday.

"Charite will have to cancel all scheduled surgeries starting next Monday until the end of the year," Heggen was quoted as saying by German newspaper Bild.

The hospital recently transferred staff from other departments to pediatrics because of a wave of infections among children caused by human respiratory syncytial virus, the report read.

"We continue to encourage the wearing of masks indoors to contain the spread of infections and thereby ease the burden on health care workers," Heggen added.

Heggen also noted that the hospital regrets the decision, but wants to make sure that critical surgeries, such as tumor removal and transplants, as well as care for patients after strokes and heart attacks continue to be performed.