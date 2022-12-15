UrduPoint.com

German Charite Hospital Cancels Non-Urgent Surgeries Due To Staff Shortages

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 01:30 AM

German Charite Hospital Cancels Non-Urgent Surgeries Due to Staff Shortages

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Germany's Charite hospital has halted all elective non-urgent surgeries until at least the end of the year due to staff shortages, its spokesman Markus Heggen said on Wednesday.

"Charite will have to cancel all scheduled surgeries starting next Monday until the end of the year," Heggen was quoted as saying by German newspaper Bild.

The hospital recently transferred staff from other departments to pediatrics because of a wave of infections among children caused by human respiratory syncytial virus, the report read.

"We continue to encourage the wearing of masks indoors to contain the spread of infections and thereby ease the burden on health care workers," Heggen added.

Heggen also noted that the hospital regrets the decision, but wants to make sure that critical surgeries, such as tumor removal and transplants, as well as care for patients after strokes and heart attacks continue to be performed.

Related Topics

German Germany All From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

1 hour ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

1 hour ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

1 hour ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

1 hour ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

2 hours ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.