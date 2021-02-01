German Chemicals Giant Bayer Says To Produce Curevac Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:15 PM
Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Chemicals giant Bayer announced Monday that it will produce from 2022 a coronavirus vaccine that fellow German pharmaceuticals company CureVac is developing.
"I am happy to tell you that we have the necessary capacities to produce CureVac's mRNA-based vaccine," Bayer's head of pharmaceuticals Stefan Oelrich told reporters, adding that the company aimed to produce 160 million doses in the first 12 months.