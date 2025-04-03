German Chemicals Industry Calls On EU To Avoid 'escalation' Over US Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The German chemicals industry on Wednesday called for the EU to "keep a cool head" in response to new US tariffs, warning that "a spiral of escalation would only increase the damage".
"We regret the decision of the US government," the Association of the German Chemical Industry (VCI) said in a statement, calling on Brussels to maintain a "close dialogue" with America, the largest export market for the German chemical industry.
The VCI, which represents industry giants such as Bayer and BASF, said the EU must "remain flexible in its response" to the tariffs.
"Our country must not become a pawn in an escalating trade war," the association said, adding that "the goal must be a mutually fair solution -- for Europe and the US".
"The United States is and remains a central trading partner for Germany," it said.
The United States is by far the most important export market for German chemical products outside the EU and absorbs almost a quarter of the country's pharmaceutical exports.
The chemicals industry is the third-largest industrial sector in Germany. Along with the automotive industry, it is especially vulnerable to the effects of new US tariffs.
Both those sectors have already struggled in recent years with increased competition from China as well as a hike in production costs.
