German Chief of Defense Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The German inspector general of the armed forces, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, confirmed to the Welt daily that the German command would never send troops to Ukraine to respond to the Russian military operation.

"What the Federal chancellor and US President Joe Biden said stays true: we will not deploy our own forces in the Ukrainian territory under any circumstances," the highest-ranking administrative officer said in an interview out Saturday.