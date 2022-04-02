UrduPoint.com

German Chief Of Defense Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

German Chief of Defense Says Berlin Mulls Buying Missile Systems From Israel, US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Germany is considering buying missile systems from either Israel or the United States to shield itself from what German Chief of Defense Eberhard Zorn called an existing threat.

"The Israelis and the Americans have such systems. Which one is preferable? Will we be able to build a joint (missile defense) system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now," he told the Welt daily.

Zorn, the armed forces' inspector general and highest-ranking officer, said Russia's "famed" Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea could strike almost anywhere in Western Europe.

"One thing is clear: we have neither time nor money to develop a system ourselves because the missile threat is already there and it is known," he added.

The general stressed there is no sign of Russia plotting an attack against a NATO member state, so allies have time to build up their capabilities on the eastern flank. He said the buildup will span from the Baltic to the Black Sea and last until the end of May.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Israel Russia Europe German Germany Kaliningrad United States Money May From

Recent Stories

Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

13 minutes ago
 Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Dist ..

Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Distribution Site Near Kiev

13 minutes ago
 Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - ..

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - Kremlin

13 minutes ago
 Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz o ..

Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz on plea for bail cancellation

13 minutes ago
 Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains Wit ..

Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains With Military Aid to Ukraine - KK ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.