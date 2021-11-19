German Chief Returning Officer Challenges Federal Vote Results in Berlin

Germany's chief returning officer on Friday challenged the outcome of September's federal elections at six of Berlin's 12 constituencies after voting chaos promoted calls for the results to be revised

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Germany's chief returning officer on Friday challenged the outcome of September's Federal elections at six of Berlin's 12 Constituencies after voting chaos promoted calls for the results to be revised.

"On account of the number and seriousness of individual election errors, I contested the validity of the election to the 20th German Bundestag in six Berlin constituencies by filing an objection," Georg Thiel said in a statement.

Germans had to stand long lines outside polling stations on September 26 as the capital voted in federal, regional and district elections as well as a city referendum. Some polling places reported not having enough ballots, while others received ones for wrong constituencies.

This led to many voters not getting the chance to exercise their right to vote, Thiel said. These election errors were avoidable and might have affected the distribution of seats in the federal parliament, he added.

All eligible voters and regional election officers have the right to contest the validity of the polls by filing a complaint with the federal parliament's election scrutiny committee by next Friday.

Polls in three of the six constituencies under review were won by the Greens. Two went to the conservative Christian Democrats and one to the center-left Social Democrats, who won the general election and are negotiating a coalition government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats.