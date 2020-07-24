German, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Hong Kong Situation, 5G Networks in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held video-conference talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the sides discussed a range of bilateral and international issues, including the situation in Hong Kong, the development of 5G networks in Germany, as well as the situation around Iran and Libya

"The situation in Hong Kong was an important issue of my conversation with Wang Yi ... I have once again explained to Wang Yi the common European position and considerations of EU partners on how to deal with a new legal situation [in Hong Kong]," Maas said as quoted by his press service.

According to Maas, it is important for the European Union and Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms are guaranteed in line with China's international obligations.

If China's new security law for Hong Kong undermines the "one country, two systems" principle, it "will also affect our relationship with Hong Kong and Beijing," Maas added.

Beijing recently approved the security law, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong.

On June 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed it into effect. The legislation has been condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon.

Regarding the development of 5G networks, Maas told Wang that "strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty is an important issue for the German EU Presidency." According to the minister, Berlin is interested in ensuring security of critical infrastructure, therefore there is a list of certain criteria that must be met by companies seeking to participate in 5G development.

Regarding Libya and Iran, the German foreign minister said that Berlin is counting on further support from China in the UN Security Council and constructive cooperation in order to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.