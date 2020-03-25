German, Chinese Leaders Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic in Phone Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed in phone talks on Wednesday the situation around the global spread of COVID-19, the press service of the German Cabinet reported.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to exchange views about the urgent international challenge associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, both leaders "agreed that the current crisis situation can be resolved only through close international cooperation."