German Christian Democrats' Bavarian Sister Party Re-Elects Soeder as Leader

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Bavaria's Christian Social Union, the junior partner in the ruling German coalition with the Christian Democrats, re-elected Markus Soeder as its leader on Friday.

The 52-year-old was the sole candidate and won 91.34 percent of the vote. He was first appointed chairman at an extraordinary party congress in January to replace Hoerst Seehofer.

"Today I was elected for the second time as party chairman within one year. That's quite often... But I won't be getting used to it... I personally feel very much honored," he said at the annual congress in Munich.

Soeder has also been prime minister of the southeastern state of Bavaria since March last year. The Bavarian conservatives form a bloc with the Christian Democrats in Bundestag but do not run for parliament anywhere except their home state.