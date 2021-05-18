German Citizen Detained for Exporting Machine Tools to Russia Without Permit - Prosecutors

A German citizen was detained in Leipzig on suspicions of exporting machine tools to Russia without the necessary authorization, the office of the German prosecutor general said on Tuesday

"Today, following an order by the German office of the public prosecutor general, staffers of the criminal police customs department detained German citizen Alexander S. in Leipzig.

The alleged offender's house and office premises were searched. Apart from that, third parties' accommodations were searched in Leipzig and Berlin under a warrant of the Federal court's investigative judge," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The detained person is accused of violating the law on foreign trade, as he exported "high-quality machine tools" to Russia without the requested permit, the office specified.