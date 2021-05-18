UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Citizen Detained For Exporting Machine Tools To Russia Without Permit - Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

German Citizen Detained for Exporting Machine Tools to Russia Without Permit - Prosecutors

A German citizen was detained in Leipzig on suspicions of exporting machine tools to Russia without the necessary authorization, the office of the German prosecutor general said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) A German citizen was detained in Leipzig on suspicions of exporting machine tools to Russia without the necessary authorization, the office of the German prosecutor general said on Tuesday.

"Today, following an order by the German office of the public prosecutor general, staffers of the criminal police customs department detained German citizen Alexander S. in Leipzig.

The alleged offender's house and office premises were searched. Apart from that, third parties' accommodations were searched in Leipzig and Berlin under a warrant of the Federal court's investigative judge," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The detained person is accused of violating the law on foreign trade, as he exported "high-quality machine tools" to Russia without the requested permit, the office specified.

Related Topics

Police Russia German Leipzig Berlin Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

16 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Spain defends Polisario chief's hospital stay amid ..

45 seconds ago

'Turkey to continue to stand by Crimean Tatars'

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.