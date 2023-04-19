German Citizen Detained for Illegal Crossing of Russian Border From Finland - FSB

Russian border guards in the Leningrad Region have detained a German citizen who illegally crossed the Russian border from Finland, the Federal Security Service's (FSB) border control division in Saint Petersburg said on Wednesday

The man, who crossed the border on foot, was detained in the Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region on Monday.

"As a result of the conducted verification measures, it was established that the said person is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany. The foreigner was found to have bank cards and cash on him. The Finnish side has been informed of the violation of the state border," the FSB said in a statement.

A criminal case against the German was opened on the basis of Article 322 of the Criminal Code, "Illegal Crossing of the State Border of the Russian Federation." The article stipulates punishment by a fine or imprisonment for two to six years. By a court decision, the man was placed in the pre-trial detention center in Vyborg.

The statement specified that since the beginning of 2022, seven similar cases of illegal border crossings by foreign citizens from the territory of neighboring states have been recorded; in particular, two violators from Estonia and five from Finland were detained.