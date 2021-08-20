German Citizen Sustained Gunshot Injury While Getting to Kabul Airport - Cabinet

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) A German citizen sustained a gunshot injury on his way to the Kabul airport, his life is not in danger, and he will be soon evacuated from the country, German cabinet spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday.

"One German citizen sustained a gunshot injury on his way to the Kabul airport, he received medical assistance, his life is not in danger. He will be evacuated soon," Demmer said at a briefing.

A total of 1,600 people, including 1,000 Afghans, have already been evacuated, the spokeswoman added.

