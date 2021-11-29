German Citizens' Opinion on Cannabis Legalization Splits Even - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The incoming German government's plan to legalize marijuana has an equal number of supporters and opponents among the population, a Civey poll conducted for the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper showed on Monday.

The poll was carried out from November 25-27 among 5,005 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

Forty-three percent of respondents spoke in favor of the new government's plan to legalize cannabis and also 43% spoke against, while another 14% had no opinion on the matter.

Young adults aged from 18-29 were the age group that favored the legalization of cannabis the most (66%), while the age group of 65 and older were mostly against the proposal (56%).

The new German coalition government announced that it wants to legalize cannabis last week. The idea was criticized by the formerly-ruling CDU/CSU conservative bloc.

CSU Secretary-General Markus Blume, speaking to the newspaper, said the legalization was a "dangerous step" and stressed that the CDU/CSU bloc "categorically" does not support the plan.