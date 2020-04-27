German Citizens Should Not Expect Lifting of Travel Restrictions Anytime Soon - Berlin

German citizens should understand that coronavirus-related travel restrictions are likely to be extended, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday during a briefing

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) German citizens should understand that coronavirus-related travel restrictions are likely to be extended, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday during a briefing.

"The warning about the danger of travel is in force until May 3, and the issue of its extension will be decided before this date. Obviously, the decision will not be unexpected," Burger said.

The spokesman also recalled a recent statement by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas when he said that travel warnings for Germans would not be relaxed in near future.

Maas has also warned citizens that the government would not be able to fly them home from abroad if Germans would ignore restrictions and keep traveling during summer.

"We aim to open borders as quickly as possible within the European Union ... but there is no formal decision yet. But you understand from my words that you should not count on the immediate cancellation of travel warnings," Burger said.

Germany has so far confirmed 157,946 COVID-19 cases and 5,984 coronavirus-related deaths.