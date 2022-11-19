UrduPoint.com

German Civil Protection Agency Expects Short-Term Blackouts In Winter

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

German Civil Protection Agency Expects Short-Term Blackouts in Winter

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) German citizens should brace themselves for temporary power outages in the coming months, Ralph Tiesler, head of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), said on Saturday.

"We have to expect blackouts in the winter. By this I mean a regional and temporary interruption in the power supply," Tiesler told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Germans may experience power cuts both due to energy shortages and as a result of a "targeted, temporary shutdown of the grid by the operators" to protect the entire network, the official said.

Tiesler stressed that he was referring to short-term power outages, so-called brownouts, rather than large-scale blackouts.

When asked about preparing for potentially critical situations, Tiesler said that he stockpiled "mainly water, several crates, and canned food" in case of emergencies.

The official urged Germans to be prepared for possible crises and mind that not everything would always be readily available.

The last couple of years demonstrated that people should be ready for unforeseen crises, with the pandemic as a prime example, Tiesler noted. However, in the coming years people are likely to suffer from natural disasters driven by climate change, he said, adding that Germany needs to develop its national civil defense.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia German Germany United States May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 hour ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 hour ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.