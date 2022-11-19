German Civil Protection Agency Expects Short-Term Blackouts in Winter

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) German citizens should brace themselves for temporary power outages in the coming months, Ralph Tiesler, head of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), said on Saturday.

"We have to expect blackouts in the winter. By this I mean a regional and temporary interruption in the power supply," Tiesler told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Germans may experience power cuts both due to energy shortages and as a result of a "targeted, temporary shutdown of the grid by the operators" to protect the entire network, the official said.

Tiesler stressed that he was referring to short-term power outages, so-called brownouts, rather than large-scale blackouts.

When asked about preparing for potentially critical situations, Tiesler said that he stockpiled "mainly water, several crates, and canned food" in case of emergencies.

The official urged Germans to be prepared for possible crises and mind that not everything would always be readily available.

The last couple of years demonstrated that people should be ready for unforeseen crises, with the pandemic as a prime example, Tiesler noted. However, in the coming years people are likely to suffer from natural disasters driven by climate change, he said, adding that Germany needs to develop its national civil defense.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.