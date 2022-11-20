UrduPoint.com

German Civil Protection Agency Says Large-Scale Power Outages In Country Highly Unlikely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

German Civil Protection Agency Says Large-Scale Power Outages in Country Highly Unlikely

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Germany's Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) said on Sunday that large-scale power outages in the country are unlikely.

BBK President Ralph Tiesler said on Saturday that German citizens may experience power cuts both due to energy shortages and as a result of a "targeted, temporary shutdown of the grid by the operators" to protect the entire network.

"A major blackout in Germany is highly unlikely. The power supply system is designed with multiple redundancies and multiple safety features to stabilize the power system in case of failures," BBK said in a statement on Twitter.

In addition, the likelihood of regional and temporary forced outages to further ensure the reliability of the general supply is "considered low," according to the statement.

BBK clarified that Tiesler mentioned such a scenario to emphasize the fundamental importance of precautions.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the heating season in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The sanctions and the military operation resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Twitter German Germany February May Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

23 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.