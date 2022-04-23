UrduPoint.com

German Civil Society Calls On Scholz To Stop Arms Deliveries To Ukraine - Letter

Published April 23, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Twenty prominent Germans from scientific, political, cultural and other circles, including former Bundestag Vice President Antje Vollmer, have sent German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an open letter calling for a halt to arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"Germany and other NATO countries have de facto made themselves a party to the war by delivering weapons. Thus, Ukraine has become a battlefield for a conflict between NATO and Russia over the security order in Europe, which has been escalating for years," German newspaper Berliner Zeitung quoted the letter.

As signatories said in the letter, the refusal of violence remains "the only realistic and humane alternative to a long and exhaustive war," with the first and most critical step being a halt on all arms deliveries to Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire.

"Therefore, we are calling on the German government, EU and NATO countries for a halt in arms deliveries to Ukrainian troops and urging the government in Kiev to end military resistance in exchange for guarantees of negotiations on a ceasefire and political resolution.

Moscow's proposals on possible neutrality, agreement on the recognition of Crimea, and referendums on the future status of the Donbas republics, which have already been discussed by (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, give a real opportunity to do so," the letter read.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

