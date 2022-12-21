UrduPoint.com

German Climate Activists Cut Top Off Christmas Tree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:24 PM

German climate activists cut top off Christmas tree

German activists chopped the top off a Christmas tree next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Wednesday, their latest protest pushing for greater action to combat the climate crisis.

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :German activists chopped the top off a Christmas tree next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Wednesday, their latest protest pushing for greater action to combat the climate crisis.

Two women from campaign group "Last Generation" used a mechanical platform to ascend to the top of the 15-metre (49-foot) tree and sawed off a two-metre section.

A banner attached to the platform read: "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree." Brandishing the sawn-off section, activist Lilli Gomez said: "In Germany, we are so far only seeing the tip of the underlying disaster.

"While all of Germany is spending the week getting the best presents from the biggest shops, others are wondering where they will get water to drink, after droughts and floods destroyed their crops." She called on the government to do more to avert a looming "climate collapse.

" A Berlin police spokeswoman said that three activists had been detained, and were being investigated for damaging property.

Climate campaigners in Germany have been stepping up protests in recent weeks, blockading motorways, major city roads and airports, and gluing themselves to famous paintings in museums.

Last week, investigators raided the homes of several activists belonging to "Last Generation", accusing them of backing a "criminal association".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also criticised them, saying in November that action such as the blockade of Berlin airport was "not only incomprehensible, but also highly dangerous".

"Those involved should consider activities other than those that are accepted by almost no one in Germany," he added.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Christmas German Germany Berlin November Criminals Women All From Government Best Top Airport

Recent Stories

22 weighing bridges sealed over short-measuring

22 weighing bridges sealed over short-measuring

4 minutes ago
 Patient burnt to death mysteriously

Patient burnt to death mysteriously

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Would Not Be Making Visit If Support in ..

Zelenskyy Would Not Be Making Visit If Support in US Wasn't Decreasing - Psaki

4 minutes ago
 Russian Parliament Strengthens Control Over Foreig ..

Russian Parliament Strengthens Control Over Foreign Investment in Strategic Sect ..

5 minutes ago
 Poisonous Substances in Saakashvili's Body Within ..

Poisonous Substances in Saakashvili's Body Within Norm - Georgian Official

14 minutes ago
 This Year's Budget Allowed 30% Increase in Weapons ..

This Year's Budget Allowed 30% Increase in Weapons Supplies to Russian Army - Sh ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.