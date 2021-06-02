UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Climate Activists Request Federal Regulator To Revoke Nord Stream 2 Permit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:06 PM

German Climate Activists Request Federal Regulator to Revoke Nord Stream 2 Permit

Environmental Action Germany (DUH) submitted on Wednesday an application with Germany's federal maritime regulator, requesting it to revoke the permit to continue the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline "for climate protection reasons."

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Environmental Action Germany (DUH) submitted on Wednesday an application with Germany's federal maritime regulator, requesting it to revoke the permit to continue the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline "for climate protection reasons."

The request came as Republican Congressman Fred Keller introduced legislation that would reinstate sanctions on entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite the White House signaling its refusal to impose restrictions.

"Environmental Action Germany filed today an application with the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), asking to revoke the permit to build and operate Nord Stream 2 for climate protection reasons. Although the pipeline is the largest fossil fuel project in Europe, the impact on climate targets has not been verified in the previous approval process," the DUH said in a statement.

As an alternative, the group has filed a request to suspend the laying of the pipeline while verifying the project's compliance with the country's climate targets as a "compensation for the failed climate review," the statement added.

The BSH initially gave a go-ahead to the pipeline's construction in January, with the permit valid until the end of May. DUH has since repeatedly challenged the decision. After the latest request to annul the permit was rejected by the regulator in April, the group filed a lawsuit with the administrative court of Hamburg to challenge the permit, which, nevertheless, was extended in mid-May.

Related Topics

Europe White House Germany Hamburg Nord January April May Gas Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

11 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Has Limited Naval Presence in Sudan - Envoy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.