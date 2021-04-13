German Climate Activists Take Legal Action Against Nord Stream 2 Construction

Environmental Action Germany (DUH) filed a lawsuit with the administrative court of Hamburg on Tuesday to challenge the German regulator's permit to continue the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

In January, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency authorized the continuation of construction works on the pipeline until the end of May. DUH has repeatedly challenged the decision, with the latest request to annul the permit rejected by the regulator earlier this month.

"Environmental Action Germany filed a lawsuit today against the accelerated continuation of the construction of Nord Stream 2," DUH said, specifying that the goal is to reverse the construction permit during the nesting season of birds.

The Hamburg court confirmed to Sputnik that it had received the DUH lawsuit.

"I can only confirm that the motion of the Environmental Action Germany organization was launched today in the administrative court," a court spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there were as yet no more details about the process, including the possible time-frame.