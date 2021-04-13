UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Climate Activists Take Legal Action Against Nord Stream 2 Construction

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

German Climate Activists Take Legal Action Against Nord Stream 2 Construction

Environmental Action Germany (DUH) filed a lawsuit with the administrative court of Hamburg on Tuesday to challenge the German regulator's permit to continue the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Environmental Action Germany (DUH) filed a lawsuit with the administrative court of Hamburg on Tuesday to challenge the German regulator's permit to continue the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In January, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency authorized the continuation of construction works on the pipeline until the end of May. DUH has repeatedly challenged the decision, with the latest request to annul the permit rejected by the regulator earlier this month.

"Environmental Action Germany filed a lawsuit today against the accelerated continuation of the construction of Nord Stream 2," DUH said, specifying that the goal is to reverse the construction permit during the nesting season of birds.

The Hamburg court confirmed to Sputnik that it had received the DUH lawsuit.

"I can only confirm that the motion of the Environmental Action Germany organization was launched today in the administrative court," a court spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there were as yet no more details about the process, including the possible time-frame.

Related Topics

German Germany Hamburg Nord January May Gas Court

Recent Stories

AIOU, UoB join hands to promote education in Baloc ..

3 minutes ago

158,692 COVID-19 suspects visit Corona centers in ..

3 minutes ago

New EU Sanctions on Iran Are Not Related to JCPOA ..

3 minutes ago

Millions of Untreated Patients Amid Pandemic Could ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Activist Gets New Jail Term for Illegal ..

6 minutes ago

SC turns Justice Isa’s plea for live coverage of ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.