German Clinic Says Will Decide on Statement About Russian Activist Navalny Later on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A decision on how and when the doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Berlin's Charite clinic will make a statement about their patient's condition will be made in the second half of the day, the hospital's press service told Sputnik on Monday.

Navalny was transported to the German clinic on Saturday. He fell ill on Thursday while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. The plane had to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. His press secretary suggested he may have been poisoned. Doctors in Omsk said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine, with metabolic disbalance and sugar levels as the main potential diagnosis.

The opposition activist is in a coma.

"The hospital's spokesman is currently in contact with the medics, the decision on when and how the statement is made will be adopted closer to the lunch or early in the evening," the press service said.

Charite has also banned media personnel from its premises due to certain journalists' behavior, the clinic added.

Meanwhile, the German police have told Sputnik that Navalny's wife Yulia visited her husband with journalists trying to follow her around.