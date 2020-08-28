German Clinic Treating Navalny Consulting Military Experts on Poisons - Reports

Berlin's Charite clinic, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being treated, has requested assistance from German military experts in poisons and chemical weapons, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Berlin's Charite clinic, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being treated, has requested assistance from German military experts in poisons and chemical weapons, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

The news outlet specifies that the German armed forces have a laboratory complex dedicated to immunology and toxicology, employing the country's best specialists in poisons and chemical weapons for warfare.

According to Spiegel and the Bellingcat website, the clinic also requested information from the UK laboratory at Porton Down, which handled the probe into the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, as well as from the Bulgarian doctors, who treated businessman Emilian Gebrev, poisoned in Sofia in 2015. The clinic refused to comment on the matter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is extremely concerned about Navalny's wellbeing and receives daily updates about his condition, writes Spiegel.

On Thursday of last week, Navalny suffered an acute health situation and went into a coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspicions that he had been poisoned as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment at Charite clinic. According to a statement from Aleksandr Murakhovsky, the lead doctor of the Omsk hospital, the German doctors said in a letter that Navalny's condition remained steadily grave. According to Charite, Navalny was intoxicated by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.