UrduPoint.com

German Coalition Member Free Democratic Party Seeks To Dismantle Nord Stream 2

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

German Coalition Member Free Democratic Party Seeks to Dismantle Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) German liberals from Free Democratic Party (FDP), a partner in the ruling coalition, called on Friday for dismantling the Nord Stream 2, which was designed to transport natural gas from Russia directly to Germany.

In a position paper adopted by the FDP parliamentary group at a meeting in Bremen, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's junior coalition partners said that the underwater pipeline was "from the start a geopolitical project aimed to isolate Ukraine."

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has caused considerable resentment and isolated Germany diplomatically.

As Free Democrats, we demand that Nord Stream 2 be dismantled and that a concept of legal, technical and environmental safeguards be worked out as soon as possible," the paper read.

The party said it wanted Germany to halt all imports of energy resources and raw materials from Russia and Belarus "as long as our own economic flexibility permits this."

FDP suggested drawing up an EU-wide roadmap for phasing out energy imports from Russia and investing in renewable energy and the construction of LNG terminals as well as boosting imports from Canada and the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada German Germany Bremen Nord Belarus United States Democrats Gas All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

30 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

1 hour ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

1 hour ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.