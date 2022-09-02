German Coalition Member Free Democratic Party Seeks to Dismantle Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) German liberals from Free Democratic Party (FDP), a partner in the ruling coalition, called on Friday for dismantling the Nord Stream 2, which was designed to transport natural gas from Russia directly to Germany.

In a position paper adopted by the FDP parliamentary group at a meeting in Bremen, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's junior coalition partners said that the underwater pipeline was "from the start a geopolitical project aimed to isolate Ukraine."

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has caused considerable resentment and isolated Germany diplomatically.

As Free Democrats, we demand that Nord Stream 2 be dismantled and that a concept of legal, technical and environmental safeguards be worked out as soon as possible," the paper read.

The party said it wanted Germany to halt all imports of energy resources and raw materials from Russia and Belarus "as long as our own economic flexibility permits this."

FDP suggested drawing up an EU-wide roadmap for phasing out energy imports from Russia and investing in renewable energy and the construction of LNG terminals as well as boosting imports from Canada and the United States.