German coalition reaches deal to end budget crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition has reached a last-minute deal to end a budget deadlock, an official source said Wednesday, after a constitution court ruling upended its spending plans and plunged it into a crisis

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition has reached a last-minute deal to end a budget deadlock, an official source said Wednesday, after a constitution court ruling upended its spending plans and plunged it into a crisis.

"There is an agreement," the source told AFP, adding that details will be unveiled at midday at the chancellery.

In its bombshell ruling last month, Germany's top court found that the government had broken a constitutional debt rule when it transferred 60 billion Euros ($65 billion) earmarked for pandemic support to a climate fund.

The ruling blew a huge hole in spending plans, forcing the government to adopt an emergency budget for 2023, and sending it scrambling for a new plan for 2024.

According to Finance Minister Christian Lindner's estimates, the coalition needs to make up a 17-billion-euro gap.

A main point of friction between the coalition parties concerns the debt brake rule, which is enshrined in German law and prevents the state from borrowing more than 0.35 percent of annual GDP to cover a structural deficit, barring exceptional circumstances.

The debt brake had been suspended since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and an energy crisis triggered by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Scholz's Social Democrats called for this constitutional rule to be suspended again in 2024 to allow for more spending, according to a resolution adopted unanimously at its party congress on Saturday. But Lindner's liberal FDP has firmly rejected such a move.

Instead, the FDP and the opposition conservatives have demanded reductions on welfare spending, something that Scholz had categorically rejected during his Social Democrats' congress on Saturday.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens has meanwhile said he wants "all projects that we have conceived" to go ahead.

Amid the standoff, Scholz's SPD parliamentary group admitted earlier this week that it would no longer be possible for parliament to adopt 2024's budget this year.

But Scholz and his coalition partners had said they would strive for a political deal by year's end, which could then be put to parliament in early 2024.