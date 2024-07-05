Open Menu

German Coalition Strikes Budget Deal After Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

German coalition strikes budget deal after crisis

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The three parties in Germany's ruling coalition struck an agreement Friday on the 2025 budget after weeks of tough talks that pushed Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to the brink of collapse.

Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats and their partners, the Greens and the pro-business FDP, reached a deal after a final round of haggling that started Thursday, a source close to the coalition said.

The government has faced repeated rows since taking office in 2021 but analysts feared the budget crisis, with supporters of austerity clashing with those wanting more spending, could have been the final straw.

There was relief among coalition lawmakers that the coalition had weathered the crisis intact.

"I think it would have been completely irresponsible in view of the world situation if the government had fallen apart now," said Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament's European affairs committee.

Germany has a "great responsibility" towards Europe, he added.

Pressure had increased to reach a deal and avoid the coalition's collapse after the governing parties took a hit in European Parliament elections last month, with the far-right AfD party surging to a record result.

Central to the budget row were demands from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, a fiscal hawk from the FDP, of close to 30 billion Euros ($32 billion) in savings -- a proposal baulked at by the Greens and SPD.

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament Budget German Germany Democrats Christian From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

2 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

17 hours ago

More Stories From World