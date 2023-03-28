UrduPoint.com

German Coalition Talks Remain Deadlocked Over Greens' Climate Agenda - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Germany's three-party coalition government has been deadlocked in the third straight day of marathon talks on the climate neutrality reforms advocated by the Greens, media reported on Tuesday

The talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats began Sunday and continued through the night for nearly 20 hours. The meeting resumed on Tuesday morning, with little prospect of a breakthrough, according to the Bild daily.

The newspaper reported that the Social Democrats and the liberal FDP teamed up against the uncooperative Greens, led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in a bid to negotiate a compromise on the Greens' ambitious net-zero emissions plan.

Baerbock's party is reportedly opposed to building new highways and is seeking to phase out oil and gas heaters, among other issues, while Social Democrats want to keep expanding the road network and secure a waiver on fossil fuel-powered heaters for vulnerable households.

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the formerly ruling conservatives, took a hit at the left-green coalition, arguing on social media that Germany appeared to be going through a "government crisis." Scholz, who had to cancel several meetings, was quoted as saying by dpa news agency that the grueling talks would produce "very good results."

