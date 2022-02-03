UrduPoint.com

German Commissioner For Media Says Russia's Measures Against DW Unacceptable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:31 PM

German Commissioner for Culture and Media Claudia Roth said on Thursday that Russia's measures against Deutsche Welle are unacceptable

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Moscow, in response to the cessation of broadcasting of the RT DE channel, was closing the Deutsche Welle correspondent office in Russia and canceling the accreditations of all employees of its local bureau.

"The ban on Deutsche Welle broadcasting in Russia and the closure of its office in Moscow are absolutely unacceptable.

The decision appears to be in response to the decision of the state media offices to ban the RT DE broadcast that has to be licensed. However, drawing parallels has no basis. RT DE currently broadcasts without a license and has not applied for a license. On this basis, the state media office (in Germany) made a decision. This is a completely different situation than DW, which is currently having its license revoked," Roth said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

>