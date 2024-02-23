Open Menu

German Companies Embrace Chinese Market Amid EU Protectionism Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius warned the European Union on Friday against any move to increase protectionism against China as it would be destructive for an economic region like Europe, according to a Reuters report.

Kaellenius' voice resonates with many German companies. According to a survey released in late January by the German Chamber of Commerce in China, 78 percent of German companies expect consistent growth of their industry in China for the next five years.

Some 48 percent of the respondents anticipate a yearly expansion of 5 percent to 20 percent of their industry in China.

Larger companies show greater optimism, with 90 percent of them seeing potential for their industry's growth, according to the survey.

China continues to be a key innovation and research hub for Bosch Group in addition to being a significant market, said Xu Daquan, president of Bosch China, adding that despite various challenges and uncertainties, Bosch China achieved sustained and robust growth in 2023.

