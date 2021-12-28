German companies mostly optimistic for 2022: survey

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, Dec. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:German companies are mostly optimistic about the coming year 2022 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and supply bottlenecks, the German Economic Institute (IW) said on Monday.

Most of the country's trade associations reported an improved business situation compared to the end of 2020 and feel confident about the new year, according to a survey conducted by the IW.

None of the 48 associations surveyed expected a decline in production, and 39 of them even expected production to increase.

After a 4.6 percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 and a projected 2.7 percent growth in 2021, the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE), an official advisory body to the government, said it expected GDP to grow by 4.6 percent in 2022.