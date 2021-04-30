UrduPoint.com
German Company SAP To Pay $8Mln For Iran Sanctions Violations - US Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

German Company SAP to Pay $8Mln for Iran Sanctions Violations - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The German software company SAP has agreed to pay $8 million in penalties for violating US sanctions imposed against Iran, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

"SAP SE, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, has agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $8 million as part of a global resolution with the US Departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury," the statement said.

The Justice Department said SAP has acknowledged violating the Export Administration Regulations and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations by willfully exporting its products to users in Iran between 2010 and 2017, the statement said.

The US government and SAP entered into a non-prosecution agreement as a result of cooperation and strong remediation costing more than $27 million, the statement also said.

"SAP will suffer the penalties for its violations of the Iran sanctions, but these would have been far worse had they not disclosed, cooperated, and remediated," Assistant US Attorney General John Demers said.

The US Treasury Department said in a separate statement that SAP agreed to pay more than $2.1 million to settle violations of sanctions against Iran.

