German Conservative Leader Calls For Leopard 2 Tank Deliveries To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 11:32 PM

The leader of the German conservative Christian Democratic Union suggested on Friday sending mainstay Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, public broadcaster RND reported

"Sending German tanks, including battle tanks, (to Ukraine) is in line with the German Bundestag's conclusions adopted on April 28," Friedrich Merz told a CDU gathering in the Bavarian city of Murnau.

Merz said he would discuss arms supplies with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who told German media he had also asked the United States to donate Abrams battle tanks.

Shmyhal will come to Berlin on Saturday and meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the following day. Merz said he planned to meet with the Ukrainian official on Sunday or Monday.

