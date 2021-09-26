German Conservative Leader Laschet Says Will Do Everything to Form Next Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, said on Sunday his party would do everything to stay in power, despite vote losses.

"We will do everything in our power to form a Union-led Federal government," he said after polls closed in Germany, adding he wanted to build a "coalition of the future.

"

Laschet, Chancellor Angela Merkel's preferred successor, said the outcome of the election was not clear yet. Polls put his conservative Union bloc neck-and-neck with Social Democratic rivals.