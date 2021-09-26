German Conservatives Open to Talks on 'Jamaica' Coalition - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is ready to form a right-left coalition government with the Greens and the liberal center-right Free Democratic Party (FDP), the union's secretary general said.

"A coalition of CDU, FDP and the Greens would be a true coalition of the future, standing for modernization, sustainability and stability," he tweeted.

The coalition is nicknamed "Jamaica" because the traditional colors of the three parties involved ” black (CDU), yellow (FDP) and green (self-explanatory) ” match those of the Jamaican national flag.