UrduPoint.com

German Conservatives Open To Talks On 'Jamaica' Coalition - Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

German Conservatives Open to Talks on 'Jamaica' Coalition - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is ready to form a right-left coalition government with the Greens and the liberal center-right Free Democratic Party (FDP), the union's secretary general said.

"A coalition of CDU, FDP and the Greens would be a true coalition of the future, standing for modernization, sustainability and stability," he tweeted.

The coalition is nicknamed "Jamaica" because the traditional colors of the three parties involved ” black (CDU), yellow (FDP) and green (self-explanatory) ” match those of the Jamaican national flag.

Related Topics

Germany Jamaica Christian Government

Recent Stories

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

1 hour ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

1 hour ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

1 hour ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stickâ€™, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stickâ€™, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.