German Conservatives Open To Talks On 'Jamaica' Coalition - Secretary General
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is ready to form a right-left coalition government with the Greens and the liberal center-right Free Democratic Party (FDP), the union's secretary general said.
"A coalition of CDU, FDP and the Greens would be a true coalition of the future, standing for modernization, sustainability and stability," he tweeted.
The coalition is nicknamed "Jamaica" because the traditional colors of the three parties involved ” black (CDU), yellow (FDP) and green (self-explanatory) ” match those of the Jamaican national flag.