German Conservatives Open to Talks on 'Jamaica' Coalition - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is ready to form a right-left coalition government with the Greens and the liberal center-right Free Democratic Party (FDP), the union's secretary general said.

"A coalition of CDU, FDP and the Greens would be a true coalition of the future, standing for modernization, sustainability and stability," he tweeted.

The coalition is nicknamed "Jamaica" because the traditional colors of the three parties involved black (CDU), yellow (FDP) and green (self-explanatory) match those of the Jamaican national flag.