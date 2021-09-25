UrduPoint.com

German Conservatives Still Behind Social Democrats 2 Days Ahead Of Election - Poll

Germany's Social Democrats were 3 percentage points ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in a new poll published two days before the federal election

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats were 3 percentage points ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in a new poll published two days before the Federal election.

The center-left SPD had 25% to conservative CDU's 22% in a survey by Forsa for RTL and NTV news channels. The poll was conducted among 2,002 adults from September 20-23.

The figures remained unchanged for the two parties, compared to Forsa's poll out earlier this week. SPD historically overtook its coalition partners last month to poll 5 points ahead of CDU in mid-September, before Merkel's conservatives narrowed the gap over the weekend.

Business-friendly Free Democrats saw their support rise by 1 point to 12% and hard-right AfD lose one to poll at 10%.

The Greens came third with 17% and the hard-left Left landed on 6%.

The survey found that 28% still preferred Merkel's Social Democrat deputy and finance minister Olaf Scholz as the next chancellor. Merkel's successor at the helm of CDU, Armin Laschet, came third with 13%, while Greens' Annalena Baerbock was at 16%.

Meanwhile, the poll conducted by the Allensbach Institute for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper gives the SPD 26% of the vote, while the CDU/CSU is right behind it with 25%.

At the same time, the Greens are projected to win 16%, while the Free Democrats and the AfD have 10.5% and 10%, respectively. The Left party remains behind other major parties with 5%.

The Allensbach survey was conducted from September 16-23 and included 1,554 respondents.

