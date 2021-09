German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election - Senior Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The conservative alliance saw a catastrophic decline in support in this Sunday's Federal election, their deputy faction leader in parliament said.

"You can't gloss over this result. It is a catastrophe," Gitta Connemann told the t-online news website.

She argued that the once dominant German political force was on its way to lose the status of a national party and needed "renewal."

"Everything must be reviewed structures, processes, member participation. There should also be personal consequences," Connemann said.

The latest vote estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats, who are respectively at 24.5% and 26%.