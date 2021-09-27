UrduPoint.com

German Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat In General Election - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The conservative alliance saw a catastrophic decline in support in this Sunday's Federal election, their deputy faction leader in parliament said.

"You can't gloss over this result. It is a catastrophe," Gitta Connemann told the t-online news website.

She argued that the once dominant German political force was on its way to lose the status of a national party and needed "renewal."

"Everything must be reviewed ” structures, processes, member participation. There should also be personal consequences," Connemann said.

The latest vote estimates by the ZDF broadcaster point to a tie between the conservative union bloc and the Social Democrats, who are respectively at 24.5% and 26%.

