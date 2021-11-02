German Conservatives to Hold Leadership Contest by Mid-January

Germany's Christian Democratic Union will pick a new leader by January 14 by polling its rank-and-file members, in an unprecedented move announced at a press conference on Tuesday

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered their worst defeat ever in September's general election, coming second after their Social Democratic coalition partners, who are now in talks to form a three-way government with the Greens and liberal FDP.

"We must do two things: get as many members involved as possible and do it fast... We've found a compromise.

.. I think it is a good way of leading CDU to a new start," outgoing CDU leader Armin Laschet said in Berlin.

CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak outlined the timeline for the leadership contest, which begins on Saturday with official nominations of candidates, who will have until December 2 to deliver their campaign messages.

Voting will be held by post and digitally before Christmas to allow time for a runoff in case no candidate wins a majority. The result will be known by January 14 and a party congress will confirm the choice at an in-person meeting Hanover from January 21-22.