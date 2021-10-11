UrduPoint.com

German Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a leadership shakeup on Monday, after the Federal election defeat threw it into an identity crisis.

Paul Ziemiak, the CDU general secretary, told a news conference in Berlin that the conservatives were ready "to begin the process of renewal and reinvent ourselves."

CDU leader Armin Laschet signaled his decision to resign last week after the party suffered its worst federal election defeat ever in September 26 legislative polls. He said that the party leadership should be replaced from the chairman to the federal executive committee.

Ziemiak said local party bosses would meet in late October to discuss how many party members should be involved in choosing the next party leadership.

"We know we will need to include more of the members. We decided to call a conference of district bosses for October 30... Following this debate, we will meet on November 2 to decide on the member participation... and set the date of the federal party congress," he said.

Ziemiak said the CDU still hoped to be part of the next federal government and was following closely the ongoing coalition negotiations between the rival Social Democrats and two smaller runner-up parties.

