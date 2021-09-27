German Conservatives Will Discuss Government Formation, May Join Opposition - Laschet

UrduPoint.com

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) German conservatives will engage in negotiations on the formation of the future government and will perhaps join the opposition based on the results of the consultations, Armin Laschet, the head of the CDU/CSU alliance, said on Monday.

"We will do this, no matter if we find ourselves with a responsible role in the government or in the opposition in the end of this process," Laschet said at a press conference.

