BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Germany's Federal Constitutional Court published on Thursday the order to reject the Climate Change Act proposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, on the grounds that it is incompatible with fundamental rights of citizens as it places a major emission reduction burden on younger generations.

The complaint that the proposed act sets insufficient targets and violates human rights, as protected by the German constitution, was launched with the court last February by a group of German activists.

"In an order published today, the First Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court held that the provisions of the Federal Climate Change Act of 12 December 2019 (Bundes-Klimaschutzgesetz - KSG) governing national climate targets and the annual emission amounts allowed until 2030, are incompatible with fundamental rights, insofar as they lack sufficient specifications for further emission reductions from 2031 onwards," the order reads.

The act stipulates that the greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by at least 55% by 2030 from the 1990 levels. However, the 2030 target does not take into account the obligations of Germany and the EU under the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to "well below 2 degrees Celsius," the court said.

"For this target to be reached, the reductions still necessary after 2030 will have to be achieved with ever greater speed and urgency," the court said, stressing that the act offloads major emission reduction burdens onto periods after 2030.

The court requested that the legislator provide greater detail on how the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions will be be adjusted for periods after 2030 by the end of 2022.

German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier hailed the court's decision as "historic" and stressed its importance for the climate agenda, protection of the rights of younger generations, and stability of economic planning.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, accused the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of preparing a flawed climate change law and opposing suggestions on changing the targets.

"Today is a special day. The Constitutional Court made a significant decision for the future of our planet, our country. It is important that we now acknowledge what should be done and draw conclusions from this decision. Previously, the environment minister proposed a set of targets for reducing emissions until 2040, just as the Constitutional Court requires now. But because of the opposition form the Ministry of Economy, they were ignored. Now we must change this. I think that companies in Germany need clarity regarding the reduction of CO2 emissions in the country in 2030-2040," Scholz told reporters.

In response to the court's decision, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze pledged to present detailed targets by summer.