German Constitutional Court Rules Partial Lockdown Lawful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's constitutional court ruled Tuesday that sweeping restrictions to stem coronavirus infections such as curfews, school closures and contact restrictions were lawful, in a decision that could pave the way for further curbs.

The verdict came hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet with her designated successor, Olaf Scholz, as well as regional leaders of Germany's 16 states on whether to toughen up restrictions to tame raging infections.

