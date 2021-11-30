German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's constitutional court ruled Tuesday that sweeping restrictions to stem coronavirus infections such as curfews, school closures and contact restrictions were lawful, in a decision that could pave the way for further curbs.

The verdict came hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet with her designated successor, Olaf Scholz, as well as regional leaders of Germany's 16 states on whether to toughen up restrictions to tame raging infections.