German Consul Travels to Luhansk Border Crossing in Eastern Ukraine - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The German consul general in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk traveled to the neighboring Luhansk province to inspect the only crossing to government-controlled territories, the Ukrainian border agency said Wednesday.

"Ms. Tanja Beyer, Germany's consul general in Donetsk, visited the entry/exit crossing point at Stanytsia Luhanska yesterday.

The diplomat was briefed on how the corridor operates and how the infrastructure will be improved," a statement read.

The Ukrainian border agency said that up to 3,000 people went through the checkpoint every day.

The UN coordination office for humanitarian affairs said the number of crossings of the contact line separating government-controlled and rebel-held areas rose to pre-pandemic levels in July, only to sink 7% in August after Ukraine reintroduced strict quarantine rules.